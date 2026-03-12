Israel has carried out more than 6,000 airstrikes on 3,400 targets in Iran: Military official

Smoke rises following an explosion, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 7, 2026. (REUTERS)

Israel has carried out more than 6,000 airstrikes targeting around 3,400 sites inside Iran since it launched an attack along with the US on Feb. 28, a senior Israeli military official said Wednesday.

The official, speaking to The Washington Post, said the Israeli strikes targeted multiple locations, including military installations and infrastructure linked to Iran's missile capabilities as well as other sites described as posing a security threat.

The official said the military operations are part of a broader campaign aimed at reducing Iran's military capabilities and preventing it from developing or deploying missile systems against Israel.

Iran said it responded to the attacks by launching missiles and drones toward targets inside Israel while also striking what it described as military interests linked to the US and Israel in the region.