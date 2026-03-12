Iran’s foreign minister says Israeli strikes targeted ancient historical monuments

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday that Israeli strikes had targeted ancient historical monuments in Iran, including sites dating back to the 14th century.

"Israel is bombing Iranian historical monuments dating as far back as the 14th century. Multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites have been struck," Araghchi said in a statement on the US social media company X.

The top diplomat criticized "the silence" of UNESCO over the Israeli strikes.

"It's natural that a regime that won't last a century hates nations with ancient pasts. But where's UNESCO? Its silence is unacceptable," he added.

His comments come as the US and Israel have continued joint airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing about 1,300 people and injuring more than 10,000.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.