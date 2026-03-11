US Central Command warns civilians to avoid ports used by Iran

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday warned civilians in Iran to "immediately" avoid all port facilities where Iranian naval forces are operating.

"Iranian dockworkers, administrative personnel, and commercial vessel crews should avoid Iranian naval vessels and military equipment," CENTCOM said in a statement.

While warning civilians about the risks, CENTCOM said US forces will continue to try to limit harm to noncombatants.

"Although the U.S. military also cannot guarantee civilian safety in or near facilities used by the Iranian regime for military purposes, American forces will continue taking every feasible precaution to minimize harm to civilians," it said.

Regional tensions have escalated since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran that has killed more than 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

CENTCOM also asserted that Iran is using civilian ports along the Strait of Hormuz to conduct military operations that threaten international shipping.

Earlier, CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said the US has struck more than 5,500 targets inside Iran, including more than 60 ships.

"Just yesterday, we had strike waves nearly every hour from different locations and directions going into Iran. We also took out the last of four Soleimani-class warships. That's an entire class of Iranian ships now out of the fight," Cooper said in a video message.























