UN SECURITY COUNCIL ADOPTS RESOLUTION CONDEMNING IRANS ATTACKS ON GULF STATES

The UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution Wednesday condemning Iran's attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, as well as Jordan.

The resolution passed with 13 votes in favor. Russia and China abstained.

Presented by Bahrain and co-sponsored by 135 countries, the resolution emphasized "strong support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political independence" of the GCC states and Jordan.

It strongly condemns the "egregious attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against" the Gulf countries and Jordan, emphasizing that the attacks "constitute a breach of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security."

The resolution also condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure, which "resulted in civilian casualties and damage of civilian buildings."

Bahrain's UN envoy Jamal Fares Alrowaiei welcomed the adoption. "It proved that the Council is committed to maintaining international peace and security."

"We express our deep gratitude to all member states of the United Nations that co-sponsored this resolution. Their number amounted to 135 countries. This overwhelming support by the international community reflects a collective awareness of the danger of the unjust Iranian attack against our countries," he noted.