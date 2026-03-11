Hezbollah fires 100 rockets toward northern Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah fired 100 rockets in a single barrage from Lebanon toward areas in northern Israel, while video clips showed some of them directly hitting Israeli territory, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported on Wednesday evening.

Air-raid sirens sounded in Haifa, Acre, the Krayot area, and several towns in northern Israel following the rocket barrage, it added.

The Israeli army said in a statement that sirens were activated in the Gush Dan metropolitan area, as well as in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and the coastal plain in central Israel.

The military said the alarms were triggered after rockets were detected being launched simultaneously from Lebanon and Iran.

For its part, Channel 12 said a rocket was intercepted over central Israel.

Israeli Telegram channels circulated videos showing the moment a rocket fell in Tel Aviv, without further details.

Interceptions caused loud explosion sounds, according to reports.

The channel 12 added that rockets fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel fell in an open area in the Galilee, claiming that no injuries were recorded.

Videos circulating on Telegram showed some rockets directly striking areas in northern Israel.

The army confirmed in a statement that Hezbollah had launched rockets toward several areas inside Israel in recent minutes.

It added that the Israeli warplanes were simultaneously carrying out strikes on what it described as additional rocket launch platforms and infrastructure across Lebanon, alongside efforts to intercept incoming rockets.

Hezbollah, for its part, announced the launch of an operation called "Al-Asf Al-Ma'koul (The Devouring Storm)."

On March 2, the Iran-allied group began attacking Israeli military sites in response to repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon and the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli strike.

Israel retaliated with launching a military campaign on Lebanon, carrying out airstrikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut and areas in the south and east of the country, and on March 3 began a limited ground incursion in southern Lebanon.

According to Lebanon's Health Minister Rakan Nasser El Din, the attacks have resulted in 634 deaths, including 91 children, and 1,586 injuries.



















