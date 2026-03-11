Iran adviser to Khamenei calls Trump 'Satan himself', vows to destroy Israel

A senior military adviser to Iran's Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei insulted US President Donald Trump and vowed to destroy Israel in remarks to state television on Wednesday, as their countries wage a war that has engulfed the Middle East.

"Trump is the most corrupt and stupid American president," Yahya Rahim Safavi said. "He is Satan himself."

He also reiterated longstanding threats to eradicate Israel, which is fighting the Islamic republic alongside the United States.

"In the Middle East region, Israel and Iran cannot be together. One of them must remain. The one that remains is Iran and the one that is destroyed is definitely the Zionist regime," he said.



























