Bahrain relocates passenger, cargo aircraft from airport to boost operational readiness

Smoke rises after an Iranian drone was intercepted over the Bahrain Financial Harbour towers, which houses the Israeli embassy, in Manama, Bahrain, March 6, 2026. (REUTERS)

Bahrain has relocated several passenger and cargo aircraft from Bahrain International Airport to other airports as part of measures to enhance operational readiness amid regional tensions, authorities said Tuesday.

The Civil Aviation Affairs at the Bahrain Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications said several aircraft belonging to Gulf Air, along with a number of cargo planes, were repositioned as part of approved operational arrangements, according to the Bahrain News Agency.

The authority said the aircraft transferred from Bahrain International Airport were empty and relocation was coordinated with airlines and cargo operators.

The measure aims "to strengthen operational preparedness and ensure the smooth continuation of air operations," it added.

Civil Aviation Affairs stressed that the measures come as part of ongoing coordination with relevant authorities and airlines to ensure the continuity of air operations in line with the highest safety and security standards.

It also noted that repositioning operations are among standard operational measures adopted under such circumstances to support airlines' future operational plans and meet the requirements of the upcoming phase.

Regional escalation has flared since Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran, killing more than 1,200 victims and injuring 10,000.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets, prompting several airspaces to be closed.