UN concerned over reports of Israeli use of white phosphorus over Lebanon

The UN expressed grave concern Monday over the latest report by Human Rights Watch, which indicated that the Israeli army was using "white phosphorus munitions over homes" in southern Lebanon.

The report said Israeli forces used "white phosphorus munitions over homes on March 3, 2026 in the southern Lebanese town of Yohmor."

It "verified and geolocated eight images showing airburst white phosphorus munitions being deployed over a residential part of the town and civil defense workers responding to fires in at least two homes and one car in that area."

In response, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference that the UN is aware of the report and called it "very concerning, to say the least."

"We've asked our colleagues at UNIFIL if they have any information," he said, referring to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

Dujarric stressed that "the humanitarian situation (in Lebanon) is very rapidly worsening."

Noting that evacuation orders remain in effect for southern Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs, he warned that "this is forcing civilians to move on a large scale yet again."

"Health services continue to be impacted, with five hospitals and dozens of primary health care centers having ceased operations," he added.

Despite the UN's continued support for those in need with "limited resources," he called for international support "to meet rapidly growing needs."

Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 400 people and displaced thousands across Lebanon since March 2 amid cross-border attacks with the Hezbollah group.

The escalation has intensified since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, to date killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.



