UAE air defenses intercept Iranian missiles, drones: Defense Ministry

Air defense systems in the United Arab Emirates are actively intercepting incoming missiles and drones launched from Iran, the Defense Ministry said early Tuesday.

"UAE air defenses are currently dealing with incoming missile and drone threats from Iran," the ministry said through US social media company X.

The ministry confirmed that the sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles, and fighter jets intercepting drones.

The development came as regional tensions have escalated since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran that has killed more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.



