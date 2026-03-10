Iran launches new missile attacks on Israel; rocket falls near Jerusalem

Iran said it launched a new wave of missile attacks on Israeli and US targets in the region Tuesday evening, while Israeli media reported that one missile landed west of Jerusalem.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that it carried out large-scale strategic missile strikes against Israel and US bases in the region as part of the 35th wave of its operation dubbed "True Promise 4."

According to the statement issued by the IRGC's public relations unit, the attacks involved several types of strategic missiles, including Fattah, Emad, Kheibar Shekan, Khorramshahr and Qadr.

Israeli media reported that an Iranian missile fell in the area of Beit Shemesh, west of Jerusalem.

The daily Israel Hayom said the missile landed in an unpopulated area near the city.

Incoming missile sirens sounded across the Jerusalem area and the coastal plain in central Israel after the missile launches were detected.

Sirens were also heard in the Haifa region in northern Israel following rocket launches from Lebanon.

The Israel Police said its forces, border police and bomb disposal units were conducting wide searches across the Jerusalem district to locate debris and projectiles.

Regional escalation has flared when Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran, killing more than 1,200 people and injuring 10,000 others. Israel has also expanded its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.