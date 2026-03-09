Yemeni government warns Houthis against any military moves serving Iran

Yemen's Prime Minister Shaye Al-Zindani warned the Houthi group Sunday against engaging in any military actions serving Iran's agenda following Israeli media reports that the Israeli army had detected movements of launch platforms inside Yemeni territory.

Al-Zindani made the remarks during an emergency ministerial meeting of the Arab League held via videoconference to discuss the latest developments in the region.

During his speech, Al-Zindani warned the Houthis of the consequences of "engaging in any military adventures serving the Iranian agenda," stressing that such actions could have serious repercussions.

He also cautioned ''against using Yemeni territory as a platform to target neighboring countries or international interests,'' saying this would represent "a direct threat to the security of Yemen and its people, as well as to regional security and stability."

In the same context, Al-Zindani expressed Yemen's rejection of all justifications and pretexts presented by the Iranian government for attacks on Arab countries. He stressed the need for Iran to respect its international obligations, calling on Tehran to halt escalation policies and interference in the internal affairs of Arab states through support for militias and armed groups.

He added that the challenges facing the Arab world require greater coordination and unified positions, strengthening the collective ability of Arab states to confront these threats.

His remarks came a day after Israel's Channel 14 reported that Israeli security systems had recently detected activity and movements of launch platforms inside Yemeni territory believed to belong to the Houthi group.

The report said the monitoring of these movements prompted Israeli security agencies to raise their level of alert amid fears of a possible missile launch from Yemen toward Israel.

The Houthis have not issued any immediate comment on the Israeli media claims or on Al-Zindani's remarks.

The developments come amid escalating military tensions in the region. Since Feb. 28, Israel and the US have been carrying out attacks against Iran, which have reportedly killed hundreds of people, including Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several security officials.

In response, Iran has launched missile barrages and drones toward Israel while also targeting what it describes as "American interests" in several Gulf countries as well as Jordan and Iraq.

Some of the attacks have resulted in casualties and damage to civilian facilities, prompting condemnation from the targeted Arab states, which have called for an end to the attacks and warned against further regional escalation.