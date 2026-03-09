US National Guard member dies in Kuwait, marking 8th US military death since Iran war began

A member of the US National Guard died during a medical emergency in Kuwait on March 6, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Sunday, marking the eighth US military death since the Iran war began.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X's platform, CENTCOM said the guardsman died in a "health-related incident."

"The exact cause of death is under review," it said.

CENTCOM referred further inquiries to the US National Guard Bureau.

No additional details about the guardsman's identity or the circumstances surrounding the incident were immediately released.