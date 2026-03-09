Lebanese president calls for direct talks with Israel under international auspices

Lebanon's president on Monday called for direct negotiations with Israel under international auspices as part of an initiative based on establishing a full truce that would halt all Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Joseph Aoun also accused "an armed group outside the state" of causing the current state of war in Lebanon, saying that the launch of rockets from Lebanese territory was "a trap and an ambush" meant to provoke a broad Israeli response.

In a virtual meeting with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Aoun said the country is facing a severe humanitarian situation, with more than 600,000 Lebanese displaced, "some of them on the roads without shelter or even the most basic necessities of life."

Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 400 people and displaced thousands across Lebanon since March 2, amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah.

The escalation flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, to date killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.
























