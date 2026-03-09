Israeli army preparing for war with Iran that could last at least a month: Report

The Israeli army is preparing for a scenario in which a war with Iran and its proxies could last at least a month, Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily quoted an official in the Israeli General Staff as saying.

The official said the Israeli military's leadership has raised the level of readiness across various combat branches in anticipation of further developments and the possible expansion of confrontations in the coming period.

He added that the preparations include strengthening air defenses, deploying additional forces and preparing for extended military operations if the current clashes continue or expand to additional fronts.

The remarks come as the region experiences an unprecedented escalation, with continued exchanges of strikes between Israel and Iran alongside security tensions on multiple fronts.

Observers say the Israeli military's reference to preparations for a relatively prolonged war reflects concerns within the security establishment that the current confrontations could evolve into a broader regional conflict lasting weeks or longer.





