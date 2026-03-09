Iraqi Shia cleric al-Sadr calls on his movement’s armed wing to limit activities to humanitarian duties

Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called Sunday on the armed wing of his Sadrist Movement to limit its activities to humanitarian duties until further notice.

Al-Sadr issued the directive to members of Saraya al-Salam during what he described as difficult circumstances, particularly with what he said were escalating attacks from within and outside the country.

In a statement conveyed by Saleh Mohammed al-Iraqi, a senior figure close to al-Sadr, the cleric prayed for Iraq, its holy sites and people to be spared from harm, warning that there are parties seeking to undermine the country "from inside and outside."

The directive came amid rising regional tensions amid an ongoing Israeli-US offensive against Iran which has reportedly killed more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries which are home to US assets.





