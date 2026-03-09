At least 10 killed, 6 injured in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

At least 10 people were killed and six injured in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, authorities said late Sunday.

The strike targeted the town of Sir al-Gharbiyyeh in Nabatieh District, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.

At least 49 people were killed in a series of airstrikes in the Lebanese capital Beirut and the country's south Sunday, the Health Ministry and local media reported.

The attacks came a day after at least 55 people were killed, including children, in a series of Israeli airstrikes across eastern and southern Lebanon on Saturday.

Israel has expanded its military campaign in Lebanon since last Monday following limited rocket fire by the Hezbollah group amid broader regional tensions linked to the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Regional tensions have escalated since Feb. 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran that has killed more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

The escalation spilled to Lebanon, with Israel and Hezbollah exchanging cross-border attacks that have killed nearly 400 people, injuring over 1,100 and displacing thousands since Monday, according to Lebanese figures.