3 PALESTINIANS KILLED IN ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE TARGETING DISPLACED PEOPLES TENTS IN GAZA

At least three Palestinians were killed, including two children, in an Israeli airstrike that targeted tents sheltering displaced people in Gaza, according to Al-Awda Hospital.

The hospital said the victims, which included 10 people who were injured, were brought to its emergency department.

According to preliminary information, the strike targeted tents set up to shelter families displaced from various areas of the Gaza Strip due to ongoing Israeli military operations, causing panic among people in the area.





