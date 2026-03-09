3 PALESTINIANS KILLED IN ISRAELI AIRSTRIKE TARGETING DISPLACED PEOPLES TENTS IN GAZA

 Contact Us
At least three Palestinians, including two children, were killed and 10 others injured after an Israeli airstrike hit tents sheltering displaced families in the Gaza Strip, according to Al-Awda Hospital. The strike caused panic among civilians already displaced by ongoing Israeli military operations.

Published March 09,2026
The hospital said the victims, which included 10 people who were injured, were brought to its emergency department.

According to preliminary information, the strike targeted tents set up to shelter families displaced from various areas of the Gaza Strip due to ongoing Israeli military operations, causing panic among people in the area.