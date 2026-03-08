Oman says US-Israeli strikes on Iran came as diplomatic efforts were advancing

The US-Israeli attacks on Iran occurred at a time when diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a fair solution "were making progress," the Omani foreign minister said on Sunday.

Badr Albusaidi was speaking at an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Arab League, held virtually to discuss regional developments amid the ongoing war involving the US, Israel and Iran, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Albusaidi said the region is facing "a dangerous turning point" as military operations escalate.

The attacks on Iran came at a moment when diplomatic initiatives seeking a "fair and honorable solution were making progress," he added.

Albusaidi warned that continued hostilities would have "serious consequences" for regional security and stability, as well as for maritime navigation, supply chains and the global economy.