Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Saturday to continue the war against Iran, claiming that Israel has "a plan full of surprises" to undermine the regime in Tehran.

Netanyahu said at at a news conference that Israel is continuing the war against Iran with full force.

"Israel has changed the face of the Middle East as promised after the events of Oct. 7, and it has also changed itself," he said.

Netanyahu claimed he had taken risk-laden decisions to eliminate Israel's enemies.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas and Palestinian factions launched the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, attacking 11 Israeli military bases and 22 settlements, saying it was to end the blockade on the Gaza Strip and thwart Israeli plans to eliminate the Palestinian cause. In response, Tel Aviv launched a genocidal campaign against the Palestinian enclave that continued for two years.

A ceasefire agreement was reached in October 2025, but since it took effect, the Israeli army has continued violations through = bombardment and gunfire.

Since Feb. 28, Israel and the US have been carrying out attacks on Iran that have killed hundreds, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several security officials. Tehran has responded by launching barrages of missiles and drones toward Israel.

Iran has also targeted American interests in Gulf countries and Jordan with missiles and drones. Some of those attacks caused deaths and injuries, and damaged civilian facilities, drawing condemnation from the targeted Arab countries, which demanded an end to the attacks.

Earlier n Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pledged to halt attacks on neighboring countries unless attacks against Iran are launched from their territories. But the strikes resumed against Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq.