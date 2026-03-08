Israeli airstrikes hit Tehran as Iran launches new missile barrage toward Israel

Israeli airstrikes targeted southeastern parts of the Iranian capital Tehran while Iran launched another barrage of missiles toward Israel, according to reports.

The Israeli army said it had detected a new wave of missiles heading toward central parts of the country, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

The Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said that warning sirens for rocket and missile fire were activated in numerous communities across central Israel, from Ashdod to the Sharon region, as well as in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

No casualties or damage has been reported as of yet.

Regional escalation flared up since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and injuring over 10,000 others.

Tehran retaliated with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.