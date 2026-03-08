Iran says children make up 30% of those killed in US-Israeli attacks

Children account for 30% of those killed in one week of US-Israeli attacks on Iran, the Iranian Ministry of Health said Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said that 198 women and 190 people under the age of 18 lost their lives in the US-Israeli assault, including six children under five.

The youngest victim so far was an eight-month-old baby girl, while the oldest was an 88-year-old man, according to the ministry.

Among the wounded, the ministry said there were 1,044 women, 584 people under 18, and 54 children under the age of five.

More than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials, have been killed and over 10,000 others injured in US-Israeli attacks on Iran since Feb. 28, according to Iranian authorities.

Tehran retaliated with launching drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf nations that are home to US military assets.