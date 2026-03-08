At least 15 people killed in overnight Israeli strikes in Lebanon

At least 15 people were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes in the Lebanese capital Beirut and the country's south, the Health Ministry and local media reported Sunday.

An Israeli strike killed five people in an initial toll in Tefahta town in southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said efforts to remove debris and search for survivors are still ongoing.

Three more people were killed and four others injured in an airstrike in the town of Jbal El-Botm in Tyre, the ministry added.

In Beirut, four people lost their lives and 10 others were injured when an Israeli warplane hit a hotel room in Raouche, it said.

Israeli warplanes also struck a house in Aaitat in southern Lebanon, killing three people and injuring several others, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The attacks came hours after at least 55 people were killed, including children, in a series of Israeli airstrikes across eastern and southern Lebanon on Saturday.

The escalation spilled to Lebanon, with Israel and the Hezbollah group exchanging cross-border attacks that have killed more than 300 people and displaced thousands since Monday, according to Lebanese figures.





