NEW WAVE OF EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN IRANS CAPITAL

New wave of explosions heard in Iran's capital

New explosions were heard in the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday, local media reported.

Iran's Mehr news agency said sounds of explosions were heard in several areas of Tehran.

The Israeli army said in an earlier statement that more than 80 Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out an additional wave of strikes targeting infrastructure belonging to the "Iranian regime" in Tehran and other areas of central Iran.

Escalating regional tensions followed the Feb. 28 launch of joint US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 1,000 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, over 150 schoolgirls, and senior military officials.

