Iranian president apologizes for strikes on neighbouring countries

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday apologized for recent strikes on neighbouring countries.



He said Iran would halt such attacks if no assaults on Iran were launched from their territory, state broadcaster IRIB said.



Pezeshkian's remarks imply that no attacks on Iran should originate from US military bases in the Middle East.



Because such US installations are located in several neighbouring countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait, the condition would effectively also apply to the United States.



