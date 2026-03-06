Iraq says 2 drones downed near ‘vital facility’ in Basra

Iraqi security forces shot down two drones near a vital facility in Basra in southern Iraq on Friday evening, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that two unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and downed outside one of the country's "vital facilities" in Basra.

No further details were immediately provided regarding the facility involved. No damage or casualties were reported.

Iran has launched missiles and drones toward Israel, Iraq, and Gulf countries that it says are home to "US military assets" since Feb. 28. Some of the attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian sites, including ports and residential buildings.

Tehran says the attacks came in response to a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that has killed hundreds of people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iraqi factions aligned with Iran said they had participated in attacks targeting "American bases" in Iraq, according to media channels affiliated with those groups.





