Iran used cluster missiles in attack on Tel Aviv, causing major damage: Report

Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli coastal city of Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on March 5, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Iran used cluster missiles during its latest bombardment of Tel Aviv as part of a new barrage targeting central Israel, a report said late Thursday.

Israel's Channel 12 said several fragments from the missiles fell across the city and surrounding areas.

The broadcaster also reported a large fire and major material damage caused by the Iranian missile attack.

Fires and significant damage were recorded in at least three locations in and around Tel Aviv, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Iran has launched missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets since Feb. 28. Some of the attacks have caused casualties and damage to civilian sites, including ports and residential buildings.

Tehran says the attacks came in response to a US-Israeli military campaign against Iran that has killed hundreds of people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

























