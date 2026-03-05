Israeli army launches fresh airstrikes on southern Lebanon amid escalation

Israeli warplanes carried out fresh airstrikes on several locations in southern Lebanon on Thursday, Lebanese media reported.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) said warplanes struck the outskirts of Deir Seryan and Adaisseh in the Marjayoun district.

Additional airstrikes targeted the towns of Tallousa and Touline, also in the south.

In the Nabatieh area, Israeli fighter jets launched raids on the towns of Jibchit and Nabatieh al-Fawqa, while a similar strike hit Zawtar al-Gharbiya and the area between Abba and Jibchit. NNA also reported an airstrike on the Universities neighborhood in the city of Nabatieh.

Separately, a vehicle was struck on the Zahle-Karak highway, according to the agency.

Israeli artillery also shelled the course of the Litani River near Serira in the Jezzine area, NNA added.

No information was yet available about casualties.

The situation escalated in Lebanon on Monday after Hezbollah targeted a military site in northern Israel with rockets and drones in response to ongoing Israeli airstrikes and the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli attack.

The Israeli army launched a series of airstrikes in response, killing at least 72 people and injuring nearly 450 others. The military also launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

Israel has repeatedly violated a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, signed in November 2024, carrying out near-daily strikes that have left hundreds dead and wounded.

Israel began its offensive against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated it into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding about 17,000.



