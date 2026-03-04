UAE reaffirms right to self-defense, denies role in conflict with Iran

A rocket moves in the sky over Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 2, 2026 in this screen grab taken from a social media video. (REUTERS)

The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday that it has not shifted its defensive stance despite what it described as repeated Iranian attacks, asserting that it retains the right to defend itself under international law and the UN Charter.

In a statement, the UAE's Foreign Ministry said it has faced more than 1,000 attacks since the escalation began, adding that its armed forces had countered them with "professionalism and efficiency." It said the figure exceeds the combined total of attacks faced by other affected states.

The Gulf country also stressed that it is not a party to the war and has not permitted the use of its territory, territorial waters or airspace for any attack on Iran, describing its position as consistent with policies of de-escalation and good neighborliness.

The statement follows incidents earlier in the day in which Dubai authorities said a limited fire near the US Consulate was extinguished after a drone strike, with no injuries reported.

Separately, the UAE Defense Ministry said air defenses intercepted 11 ballistic missiles and 123 drones, while one missile fell inside the country without causing casualties.

Tension escalated across the region when the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US military assets.