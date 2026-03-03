Sirens sound in Bahrain amid Iranian attacks

Sirens sounded in Bahrain on Tuesday evening as authorities urged residents to seek shelter amid ongoing Iranian attacks.

In a statement posted on US social media company X, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said: "The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

No further details were provided.

Tension has escalated across the region when the US and Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries, which are home to US assets.