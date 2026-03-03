Iran’s Revolutionary Guards threaten to ‘burn’ ships in Strait of Hormuz, halt oil exports

A map showing the Strait of Hormuz and Iran is seen in this illustration taken June 22, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Monday that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed to transit and warned that vessels attempting to cross would be attacked.

Brig. Gen. Ebrahim Jabbari, a senior adviser to the IRGC commander-in-chief, said in remarks aired on Iranian state television that Iran would not allow passage through the strategic waterway in response to US-Israeli attacks.

"The Strait of Hormuz has been closed. We will attack and set ablaze any ship attempting to cross," Jabbari said.

He also warned that oil pipelines could be targeted and said Iran would not allow "a single drop of oil" to leave the region.