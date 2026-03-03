Drone debris causes fire at UAE’s Fujairah port, authorities say

A fire broke out at Fujairah Port on the eastern coastline of the United Arab Emirates after fragments fell from an unmanned aircraft intercepted by the country's air defenses, the Fujairah government said Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, the government's media office added on US social media company X.

"Civil defense teams in Fujairah are responding to the incident and working to contain the fire," it added.

Regional tensions escalated when the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries which are home to US assets.





