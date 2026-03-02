Lebanon closes schools after Israeli strikes on Beirut and South

Lebanon's education minister on Monday ordered the closure of all public and private schools nationwide following Israeli airstrikes that killed and wounded dozens, authorities said.

Education Minister Rima Karami said the measure was taken "to ensure the safety of the educational community" amid exceptional security conditions. The closures took effect immediately and will remain in place until further notice, with developments to be assessed daily in coordination with relevant authorities.

Israeli airstrikes early Monday targeted Beirut's southern suburbs and areas in southern Lebanon, killing 31 people and injuring 149 others in a preliminary toll, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The Education Ministry said several public schools have been allocated under the national emergency response plan to shelter displaced families.

The Israeli army said it struck Hezbollah positions across Lebanon in response to rocket fire toward northern Israel. Hezbollah said it targeted a military site in northern Israel with rockets and drones, describing the attack as retaliation for continued Israeli assaults.

The escalation comes despite a ceasefire in effect since November 2024. Israel's offensive in Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and expanded into full-scale war in September 2024, has killed more than 4,000 people and wounded about 17,000, according to official figures.





