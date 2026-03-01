Smoke rises from US military base in Erbil after explosions

Smoke was reported rising from a US military base in Iraq, following a series of explosions, according to local sources.

Sources reported that the blasts shook the area around the base in Erbil, and smoke may have resulted from a direct aerial attack targeting military facilities on the base.

The incident occurred shortly after the Iraqi Shiite group Seraya Evliya ed-Dem claimed responsibility for a kamikaze drone attack on US military installations in the region.

Helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles belonging to the "international coalition" were observed operating heavily in the skies above Erbil, following the attack.

Security forces have implemented extensive measures around the base.

Coalition officials have not yet released a statement on the extent of property damage or whether there have been casualties for US personnel.



















