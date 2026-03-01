Qatar intercepts 18 ballistic missiles targeting multiple areas

A missile is intercepted as reported Iranian missiles are launched, as seen from Doha (REUTERS Photo)

The Qatari Defense Ministry announced Sunday that it intercepted 18 ballistic missiles targeting multiple areas of the country.

"Thanks to God first, and then to our high state of readiness, security vigilance, and joint coordination between relevant authorities, we were able to continue successfully countering the threat," it said in a statement.

The ministry confirmed that all missiles were neutralized immediately upon detection, in accordance with pre-approved operational plans, before they could reach Qatari territory.

It emphasized that the Qatari Armed Forces possess full capabilities and resources to protect the nation's security and respond decisively to any external threat. Authorities reassured that the security situation remains stable and fully under control.

The ministry urged citizens, residents and visitors to remain calm, follow instructions from security authorities, avoid rumors and rely solely on official information.