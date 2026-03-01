Lufthansa extends flight suspensions due to situation in Middle East

German airline Lufthansa has suspended flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil, Dammam and Tehran until and including March 8, due to the current situation in the Middle East, it said on Sunday, extending cancellations already in place.
It also said airspace over Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam and Iran was closed until and including March 8. Flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi were suspended until and including March 4 and United Arab Emirates airspace was not to be used until and including March 4.