Lufthansa extends flight suspensions due to situation in Middle East

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published March 01,2026
German airline Lufthansa has suspended flights to Tel ⁠Aviv, Beirut, ⁠Amman, Erbil, Dammam and Tehran until and including March ⁠8, due to the current situation in the Middle East, it said on Sunday, extending cancellations already in place.

It ⁠also said ⁠airspace over Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam and Iran was closed until and including ⁠March 8. Flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi were suspended until and including ⁠March ‌4 ‌and United Arab ⁠Emirates airspace ‌was not to be used ⁠until and ⁠including March 4.