OVERNIGHT RUSSIAN ATTACKS ON UKRAINES DNIPROPETROVSK REGION

One person died and four were injured in overnight Russian drone and artillery attacks on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, military governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported on Sunday.



The attacks focused on the Nikopol, Synelnykove and Dnipropetrovsk municipalities.



Posting on X on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that over the past week alone, Russia had used more than 1,720 attack drones, nearly 1,300 guided aerial bombs and over 100 missiles of various types.



"Russia did not even try to seek justification for its bestial strikes on civilian critical infrastructure," he said.



During the past three winter months, Russian forces had launched more than 14,670 guided aerial bombs, 738 missiles and nearly 19,000 attack drones largely of Iranian design, he said.



Pointing to US strikes on Iran, Zelensky called for evil to be confronted all over the world. "When the United States and other partners show enough determination, even the bloodiest dictators ultimately pay for their crimes," he said.



Ukraine has been warding off a full-scale Russian invasion since February 2022.



