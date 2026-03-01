Around 20 Israelis injured in Iranian missile strike in west Jerusalem

An Israeli emergency service officer walks past the debris of building at the scene of a missile attack near Bet Shemesh, some 30 kilometres west of Jerusalem on March 1, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Around 20 Israelis were injured in an Iranian missile strike that directly hit a building in Beit Shemesh in west Jerusalem on Sunday, local media reported.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth, citing Israel's ambulance service MDA, said four people sustained critical injuries in the attack.

The emergency service added that several people remain missing as search and rescue operations continue at the site.

The US and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Saturday, with Tehran staging retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

Iran on Sunday confirmed the death of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top officials in Israeli and US attacks on the country.