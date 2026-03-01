Explosions heard in Tehran as new Israeli airstrikes hit Iranian capital

Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

The Israeli army said Sunday it launched a new wave of strikes targeting sites in Tehran, as Iranian media reported multiple explosions north of the capital.

A military statement said the strikes were carried out by the air force "guided by army intelligence" against targets linked to the "Iranian regime."

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported several explosions in northern Tehran.

The Iranian state news agency IRNA said loud blasts caused by missile and airstrikes were heard in several areas, including Seyed Khandan, Qasr crossroads, Vanak Square, and Motahari Street.