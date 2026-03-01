3 explosions, drone activity reported in Tehran after Israel announces strikes: Report

Three explosions were reported in the Iranian capital Sunday shortly after Israel announced the start of a military offensive against Iran, media and news agencies reported.

Witnesses reported hearing blasts, seeing smoke across parts of the city, and hearing the sounds of drones flying overhead.

The Israeli military said Saturday that it launched strikes targeting Iranian missile and air defense systems, according to the official Israeli broadcaster.

The announcement came before the explosions in Tehran were reported.

The US and Israel attacked Tehran early Saturday, in the middle of negotiations about Iran's nuclear program that had been continuing under Oman's mediation. A new round of talks in Geneva ended Thursday.

The US also struck three Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day Israel-Iran war last June.