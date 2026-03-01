2 injured in Dubai, explosions heard in Doha amid US-Israeli confrontation with Iran

An Iranian-launched missile is intercepted and destroyed by defense systems over Doha, Qatar (AA Photo)

Two people were injured Dubai after drone debris fell into the courtyards of two homes, the city state's media office said on Sunday, while explosions were also heard in the skies over Qatar's capital Doha.

"Debris from drones intercepted by air defences fell in the courtyards of two homes in Dubai, resulting in two injuries," the Dubai Media Office said in a statement. "The injured have received the necessary medical care."

The sounds heard across the emirate were the result of successful interception operations, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Qatari media reported sounds of explosions in the skies over Doha due to interceptions of Iranian missiles.

Since Saturday morning, Israel and the US have carried out strikes on multiple Iranian cities, killing the supreme leader and many other top security officials. Tehran has retaliated by firing drones and missiles toward Israel and targeting US assets in the Middle East.















