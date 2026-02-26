Israeli influence over German defense grows

The German Navy received the BlueWhale large autonomous underwater vehicle, jointly developed by Israeli and German companies, according to a recent report.

The submarine, made by TKMS and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), was delivered to the German Navy at a ceremony held at the Eckernforde naval base in the country's northern region, according to a statement by TKMS on Wednesday.

The BlueWhale submarine, deployed under Germany's Kurs Marine 2035+ vision, is designed to act as a force multiplier by extending the sensor range of manned platforms for miles during long and uninterrupted autonomous missions.

The submarine went through testing in the Baltic Sea, one of the world's most complex maritime environments, to prove its capabilities.

The craft, outfitted with advanced sonar systems developed by TKMS subsidiary Atlas Elektronik, can detect underwater and surface targets, collect acoustic data, and locate seabed mines.

The BlueWhale is expected to significantly enhance Germany's maritime border protection capabilities and its critical infrastructure in the face of deepening geopolitical risks.

The deal marks the rising defense cooperation and strategic investments between Germany and Israel across underwater and air defense systems.

Berlin approved an additional $3.1 billion package for the Israeli Arrow 3 anti-ballistic missile system in Dec. 2025, bringing the total value of Germany's Arrow 3 procurement to around $6.7 billion, which is the largest defense export deal in Israel's history, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

The Arrow 3 system, developed with US support, plays a key role in Germany's broader missile defense architecture in Europe.