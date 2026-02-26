Afghanistan says it launched retaliatory strikes against Pakistan

Afghanistan said on Thursday that it launched retaliatory strikes against Pakistan, targeting military centers and installations along the border.

"‎In response to the continued aggressions of Pakistan's military regime, extensive retaliatory offensive operations have commenced against Pakistani military centres and installations along the Durand Line," Afghan government deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said on US social media company X.

The strikes are being launched from the provinces of Khost, Paktia, and Nuristan, Afghanistan's Tolo News reported, citing the Afghan Defense Ministry.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan denied that any civilians were killed in Sunday's strikes on Afghanistan and only "terrorist" hideouts were targeted.

"We exercised utmost caution to prevent any harm to civilians," Foreign Office spokesman Tahir Andrabi said in a statement.

The latest border clashes come after Pakistan said it carried out airstrikes last week in Afghanistan, killing 70 "terrorists."

Afghan officials said civilians were killed and vowed retaliation.

Pakistan has experienced a surge in terrorist incidents in recent months, much of it attributed to the Pakistani Taliban and banned Baloch separatist groups.

Islamabad accuses the Pakistani Taliban of operating from Afghanistan, a charge the Taliban-led government in Kabul has repeatedly denied.





