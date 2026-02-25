Syrian foreign minister discuss strategic cooperation with US envoy

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met US Special Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack in Damascus to discuss a range of strategic issues to advance cooperation between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The talks addressed "a package of strategic files that lay the foundation for a new phase of cooperation between the two countries," it said.

Both sides stressed "absolute commitment to Syria's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity," according to a statement, noting that discussions also reviewed steps taken in the integration of the SDF terror group into state institutions.

The meeting also examined the launch of the work of an international committee, under Syrian leadership, to ensure transparency in the destruction of chemical weapons "under full national supervision," said the statement.

The ministry said the two sides discussed "the importance of supporting Syria in combating the Daesh terrorist organization and activating its role as a key partner in regional security."

Barrack affirmed the interest of major US companies in contributing to Syria's economic recovery, particularly in the oil and energy sectors, and in "opening investment prospects to international expertise," it said.

The two diplomats discussed logistical and political arrangements necessary to reactivate the Syrian Embassy in Washington, a move that would "serve the interests of both peoples and strengthen official communication channels," it added.





