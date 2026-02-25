Israeli president in Ethiopia as Selassie reiterates support for 2-state solution

Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie said Ethiopia "consistently supports the two-state solution, where Israelis and Palestinians live side by side in peace," as he hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog for talks in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

Herzog, who was welcomed with an honor guard at the Presidential Palace, met with Selassie and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during his official visit, with discussions focused on strengthening bilateral political and diplomatic relations.

In a statement released by his office, Herzog highlighted the historical ties between the two nations and expressed appreciation for the Ethiopian Jewish community in Israel, describing it as a bridge between the two peoples.

Prime Minister Abiy said on his official X account that he had welcomed Herzog for "productive discussions," adding that the two sides explored ways to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Ethiopia's foreign ministry said Herzog also held talks with senior officials, including Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos.