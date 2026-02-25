Israeli attacks kills Palestinian, injures others in Gaza despite ceasefire

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian and injured others on Wednesday in fresh attacks in the Gaza Strip, in violation of a ceasefire deal in effect since late last year, medical sources said.

The body of the victim and those injured arrived at Nasser Hospital following an Israeli drone strike targeting a group of civilians in the Bir 19 area of the Mawasi district of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the sources told Anadolu.

In the northern part of the strip, medical sources reported that a Palestinian was wounded by Israeli army fire near a school sheltering displaced persons in Jabalia refugee camp.

Local sources also said that an Israeli fighter jet carried out at least one airstrike east of the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City, within areas where the army is deployed. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Witnesses also reported Israeli artillery shelling and gunfire within army-controlled zones in northern Gaza.

In central Gaza, Israeli artillery shelling targeted areas east of the Bureij refugee camp, but no casualties were reported.

Israel launched a relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 171,000 others.

The US-backed ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since Oct. 10. Despite the truce, Israeli forces have committed hundreds of violations through shelling and gunfire, killing at least 615 people and injuring over 1,600 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.



























