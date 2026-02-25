Former Israeli lawmakers fill opposition seats during Indian premier’s Knesset address

Former Israeli lawmakers were brought into the Knesset chamber on Wednesday after opposition members walked out during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, in what Israeli media described as an effort to prevent empty rows during the high-profile address.



According to Channel 12, opposition parties attended the ceremonial opening of Modi's visit but left the plenary once Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana began speaking, followed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



The opposition said it would return after the two speeches to listen to Modi.



The broadcaster reported that shortly after the walkout, the vacant seats were quickly filled by previously invited former Knesset members, including several figures affiliated with Netanyahu's Likud party.



Channel 12 characterized the move as a way to avoid the "visual embarrassment" of empty seats during the speech of a visiting world leader.



Modi arrived in Israel earlier in the day for a two-day visit and held talks with Netanyahu.



The opposition had threatened to boycott the session after Ohana declined to invite Supreme Court President Isaac Amit to attend the address, amid ongoing tensions between the government and the judiciary.



Relations between Netanyahu's coalition and the Supreme Court have remained strained since the government took office in late 2022, with ministers accusing the court of overreach and critics warning against efforts to curb judicial authority.