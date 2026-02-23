Syria opens applications for electoral body in Raqqa

Syria's electoral authority announced the start of receiving applications on Monday for the formation of an electoral body in the northern Raqqa governorate, in a step aimed at enhancing democratic participation and representation of all regions.

The SANA news agency, citing a statement by the Higher Committee for the People's Assembly Elections, said the applications aim to form the election body in the Raqqa and Tabqa electoral districts in the governorate.

According to the statement, the Raqqa electoral district will have 150 members on the electoral body to elect three members of parliament, while Tabqa district will have 50 members to elect one member.

The Raqqa governorate has three electoral districts—Raqqa, Tabqa, and Tell Abyad—with representatives for Tell Abyad elected last October.

On Feb.17, the Supreme Committee for People's Assembly Elections issued the final list of subcommittees for Raqqa and Tabqa districts.

In early October, Syria held an indirect election for its People's Assembly, the first since the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime. Some 6,000 voters were selected from electoral bodies across the country to cast ballots to elect two-thirds of the 210-seat body.

Under the new transitional system, 140 seats were contested through these indirect votes; the president is set to appoint the remaining 70 members.






