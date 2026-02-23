Iranian universities see 3rd day of anti-government protests

Iranian universities in the capital Tehran and the city of Isfahan on Monday witnessed anti-government student protests for the third consecutive day.

Protests were held at Tehran's University of Science and Culture, Amirkabir University, the University of Tehran, and Sharif University of Technology, as well as Isfahan University of Technology, according to the Iranian Labor News Agency.

During the protests, students chanted anti-government slogans, and occasional scuffles broke out between students representing different political and ideological currents.

As student protests continued, Iranian MP Amir-Hossein Sabeti threatened to question Hossein Simaei Sarraf, the science, research, and technology minister.

Speaking before the Islamic Consultative Assembly on Monday, Sabeti said the incidents at several universities, including anti-government chants and the burning of the Iranian flag, were the result of what he described as the "government's misguided policies."

He accused President Masoud Pezeshkian and Sarraf of "leniency toward influential factions."

Sabeti added that if the situation at universities is not brought under control, lawmakers will summon Sarraf for questioning in parliament and initiate impeachment proceedings.

Iran witnessed protests late last December that lasted nearly two weeks, triggered by the sharp depreciation of the local currency and a deepening economic crisis.

The protests began in Tehran before spreading to several other cities. Pezeshkian acknowledged public dissatisfaction and pledged to work to improve conditions.





