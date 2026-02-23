Iranian, Omani foreign ministers discuss latest developments in US-Iran nuclear talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi discussed the latest developments in indirect nuclear talks between the US and Iran.

Araghchi and Al Busaidi held a phone call Sunday, during which they reviewed the current course of the negotiations, according to Iranian state television.

They also consulted on preparations and technical arrangements for the next round of negotiations scheduled to take place in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday.

The ministers agreed on the importance of continuing diplomatic contacts and efforts to advance the negotiation process.

"Pleased to confirm US-Iran negotiations are now set for Geneva this Thursday, with a positive push to go the extra mile towards finalizing the deal," Al Busaidi wrote earlier on the US social media company X's platform.



















