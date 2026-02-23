4 Syrian internal security personnel killed in ISIS attack west of Raqqa

Four Syrian security personnel were killed on Monday in an attack by the terrorist group ISIS (Daesh) targeting a security checkpoint west of Raqqa city center in northeastern Syria.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing an unnamed security source, reported that four internal security members were killed in an ISIS attack on the al-Sabahiya checkpoint west of Raqqa.

The agency said the attack targeted a checkpoint belonging to the Internal Security Forces in the city, after which military police units were deployed to secure the area.

No immediate comment was issued by Syrian official authorities.

ISIS sleeper cells are active in the region, which the terrorist group gained control over in 2014 before it was pushed out three years later by a US-led international coalition.

The area later fell under the control of the terror group YPG/SDF before the Syrian Army recently regained control of the region.